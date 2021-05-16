ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continued to decline as 369 new Covid-19 cases were reported Sunday, according to data from the state health department.

More than 2.5 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated.

State officials report 4 deaths Sunday as the state positivity rate fell to 2.52%..

Hospitalizations went down by 41, now at 612 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 476 are in acute care and 177 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 456,004 total confirmed cases and 8,737 deaths.

There are 2,555,775 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,547,253 doses so far. Of those, 2,991,478 are first doses with 21,627 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,342,132 are second doses, 21,627 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 213,643 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,562 in the last day.

The state reports 66.2 % of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,929 (207) 1* Anne Arundel 43,400 (595) 14* Baltimore 64,931 (1,472) 36* Baltimore City 52,256 (1,059) 23* Calvert 4,191 (77) 1* Caroline 2,306 (25) 0* Carroll 9,361 (233) 5* Cecil 6,218 (134) 2* Charles 10,720 (192) 2* Dorchester 2,787 (50) 1* Frederick 19,639 (315) 9* Garrett 2,014 (62) 1* Harford 16,391 (271) 5* Howard 19,088 (227) 6* Kent 1,336 (44) 2* Montgomery 70,466 (1,488) 46* Prince George’s 84,353 (1,455) 33* Queen Anne’s 2,966 (45) 1* St. Mary’s 5,964 (124) 0* Somerset 2,576 (38) 0* Talbot 2,131 (37) 0* Washington 14,430 (277) 3* Wicomico 7,573 (153) 0* Worcester 3,609 (98) 1* Data not available 0 (55) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 25,445 (3) 0* 10-19 46,802 (6) 1* 20-29 83,600 (41) 1* 30-39 78,046 (95) 6* 40-49 67,982 (252) 5* 50-59 67,924 (734) 28* 60-69 45,214 (1,459) 19* 70-79 24,842 (2,217) 40* 80+ 15,780 (3,924) 92* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 238,250 (4,214) 93* Male 217,385 (4,519) 99* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 140,592 (3,102) 71* Asian (NH) 11,019 (299) 8* White (NH) 160,896 (4,405) 98* Hispanic 69,007 (788) 15* Other (NH) 21,268 (86) 0* Data not available 52,853 (53) 0*

