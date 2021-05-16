ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continued to decline as 369 new Covid-19 cases were reported Sunday, according to data from the state health department.
State officials report 4 deaths Sunday as the state positivity rate fell to 2.52%..
Hospitalizations went down by 41, now at 612 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 476 are in acute care and 177 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 456,004 total confirmed cases and 8,737 deaths.
There are 2,555,775 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,547,253 doses so far. Of those, 2,991,478 are first doses with 21,627 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,342,132 are second doses, 21,627 in the last day.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,929
|(207)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,400
|(595)
|14*
|Baltimore
|64,931
|(1,472)
|36*
|Baltimore City
|52,256
|(1,059)
|23*
|Calvert
|4,191
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,306
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,361
|(233)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,218
|(134)
|2*
|Charles
|10,720
|(192)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,787
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,639
|(315)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,014
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,391
|(271)
|5*
|Howard
|19,088
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,336
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,466
|(1,488)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|84,353
|(1,455)
|33*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,966
|(45)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,964
|(124)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,576
|(38)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,131
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,430
|(277)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,573
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,609
|(98)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(55)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,445
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|46,802
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|83,600
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|78,046
|(95)
|6*
|40-49
|67,982
|(252)
|5*
|50-59
|67,924
|(734)
|28*
|60-69
|45,214
|(1,459)
|19*
|70-79
|24,842
|(2,217)
|40*
|80+
|15,780
|(3,924)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|238,250
|(4,214)
|93*
|Male
|217,385
|(4,519)
|99*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|140,592
|(3,102)
|71*
|Asian (NH)
|11,019
|(299)
|8*
|White (NH)
|160,896
|(4,405)
|98*
|Hispanic
|69,007
|(788)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,268
|(86)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,853
|(53)
|0*
