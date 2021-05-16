MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — With this weekend being the Preakness, horses were centerstage here in Baltimore. Even after the horses are done with their racing career, they still have a lot of life left in them.
This weekend a special showcase made sure retired equine, of all kind, live out their golden years in a loving home.
EquiFest, is a showcase event specifically for adoptable horses.
“Maryland has something in the neighborhood of 21 horse rescues,” said Victoria Carson, with the Maryland Fund for Horses Inc. “A lot of them just don’t have the resources or the knowhow to get them out in front of people.”
Horses of all shapes, all sizes are featured, from retired race horses to work horses and some rescued from bad situations.
“Horses find themselves in tough and bad situations at no fault to their own,” explained DeEtte Hillman, with Days End Farm Horse Rescue. “Today’s purpose is really just to showcase them. To show you their value and what they can continue to contribute.”
While the 20 horses competing Sunday may be the top prize, the real reward will be for all these horses to find a loving home.
“Most of these horses have worked their entire lives and they deserve to be treated well at the end of their days,” said Christine Hajek with Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue.
To find out more about the horses that competed and how to adopted, click here.