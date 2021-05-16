SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Two out of three osprey eggs in a nest in Severna Park have hatched.
The first one hatched Saturday and the second one hatched Sunday.
The ospreys' nest is atop a Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE)-constructed platform outside Severna Park High School.
You can watch the live cam here: severnaparkospreys.com