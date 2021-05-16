Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating a police-involved shooting in the 1800 block of East Lafayette street Sunday Morning.
Officers arrived on scene at 10:39a.m. were a family member advised them a suspect was inside of the house holding his mother by knife point.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Continue To Fall
The officers entered the open door of the house and went up to the second floor of the house where they found the suspect holding the woman with a knife in his hand.
Officers tried to deescalate the situations asking the suspect to drop the knife and let the woman go but the suspect refused.
At some point the suspect grabbed the woman by the hair and was about to stab her when at least one and possibly two officers fired shots at the suspect.
The female was able to get away unharmed and the police immediately tried to render aid to the suspect.READ MORE: Rombauer Wins The Preakness Stakes, Medina Spirit In The Money
The suspect died on the scene.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says there is body camera footage of the shooting and the investigation is still ongoing.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
MORE NEWS: Eating Cicadas Is Actually Good For The Environment And Apparently They Taste Like Shrimp