ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating the murder of a Delaware man in Elkton Saturday evening.
Troopers were called to the unit block of Willow Court around 5:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. There they found 27-year-old Na Quan McRae of New Castle lying in the parking lot of the condominium complex. He appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Delaware for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
State Police was requested to take lead on the investigation and the Cecil County Sheriff's Office will assist.
Police believe McRae may have been targeted.
A suspect description is not known at this time.
Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and residents in the area. Crime scene evidence has been transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis.
Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.