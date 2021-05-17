COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police arrested two people, including a Long Reach High School student, after an incident involving a handgun in the Columbia school’s parking lot Monday morning
Rashad Rudder-Watkins, 18, of Beechfield Avenue in Elkridge and 20-year-old Katherine Mejia of Echols Avenue in Glenarden were both charged with firearms violations including possession of a gun on school property.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore Officials To Give COVID-19 Update At 2:30 PM
Police received a 911 call around 9:25 a.m. from Mejia who reported Rudder-Watkins was refusing to get out of her call and that he had a gun.READ MORE: Police Charge 2 Men In Severna Park Pursuit That Injured 2 Officers
A Howard County Police officer who was inside the school on an unrelated call responded to the parking lot immediately. The officer located an illegal firearm in the glovebox known as a “ghost gun” — an untraceable weapon with no serial number, that was put together from separate components that can be purchased on the Internet.
Both were place under arrest.MORE NEWS: Tax Refunds Delayed As May 17 Filing Deadline Arrives
No one was injured in the incident.