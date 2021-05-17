WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after 2 officers were injured while attempting to serve a warrant in Waldorf.
Police said the incident happened in the 6300 block of Josephine Road.
Officials said this may be a possible barricade situation. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and the Charles County Police Department said they will provide more details as they become available.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.
UPDATE: We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf in which two officers were injured. Situation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we can.
