By CBS Baltimore Staff
WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after 2 officers were injured while attempting to serve a warrant in Waldorf.

Police said the incident happened in the 6300 block of Josephine Road.

Officials said this may be a possible barricade situation. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and the Charles County Police Department said they will provide more details as they become available.

