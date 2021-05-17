WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that left 2 deputies seriously injured and the suspect dead.
Police responded to the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf. Once on the scene, officials located 2 deputies suffering from gunshot wounds. They were attempting to serve a warrant.
The deputies were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. They are currently listed in stable condition.
During the barricade situation, officers made entry into the suspect’s home where he was found dead. No further details were given.
It is still unclear how the shooting occurred.
This is a developing story and details will be provided as they become available.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.
UPDATE: A short time ago officers made entry into the house and the subject was located. He was deceased. Our two injured officers are in stable condition. Our thoughts continue to be with our officers and the family involved in this situation. We will have more tomorrow.
— Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) May 18, 2021
UPDATE: We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf in which two officers were injured. Situation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we can.
— Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) May 17, 2021