By CBS Baltimore Staff
WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that left 2 deputies seriously injured and the suspect dead.

Police responded to the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf. Once on the scene, officials located 2 deputies suffering from gunshot wounds. They were attempting to serve a warrant.

The deputies were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. They are currently listed in stable condition.

During the barricade situation, officers made entry into the suspect’s home where he was found dead. No further details were given.

It is still unclear how the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story and details will be provided as they become available.

