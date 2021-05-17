ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Naval Academy along with the Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that the 2022 Navy-Notre Dame game will be played at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Nov. 12.
“Every time we come to Baltimore the Navy football family has an extraordinary experience in one of the finest facilities in all of sports,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore Officials To Give COVID-19 Update At 2:30 PM
“The Ravens administration extends itself on all fronts and make the game day experience as good as it possibly can be,” continued Gladchuk. “Our dealings with the Ravens have grown over the years to the point of a much appreciated and constructive professional relationship. The Baltimore Ravens are a great organization that do everything in a first-class manner and our coaches, players, alumni, and fans know it. We are very much looking forward to our trip to Baltimore in 2022.”READ MORE: Police Charge 2 Men In Severna Park Pursuit That Injured 2 Officers
The 2022 game will mark the 23rd time the city has hosted a Navy-Notre Dame game.
“It’s special for the Ravens and Baltimore to have Navy returning to M&T Bank Stadium for a game,” said Dick Cass, President of the Baltimore Ravens. “Having Navy play here creates a special event that the whole area embraces. Because of the historical prominence and popularity of Navy and Notre Dame, this game will also produce regional and national attention, including visitors from around the country. This long-term rivalry is filled with memorable players, coaches, games and plays, and there will be more in 2022 when they meet in Baltimore. We’re very excited to host this event.”MORE NEWS: Tax Refunds Delayed As May 17 Filing Deadline Arrives
Navy and Notre Dame will meet this year for the 94th time on Saturday, Nov. 6 in South Bend.