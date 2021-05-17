BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott announced that Baltimore is gearing up for a virtual “Bike to Work Week” beginning on Monday, May 17.

“We are pleased to celebrate the 24th annual Bike to Work event in Baltimore City which recognizes biking as a healthy and sustainable commuting option,” said Mayor Scott. “This year marks another milestone for the city, as we recently adopted our first Complete Streets Manual to ensure that the city’s infrastructure is planned, designed and constructed to safely accommodate all users of the transportation system.”

Bike to Work Week will be held virtually again this year from May 17 through May 23. The usual pit stops have been replaced with online networking, resources and prizes for a socially distanced, no-scheduled cycling challenge. Registration is open now through May 22 and community members can register at biketoworkmd.com

“Bike to Work Week may look a bit different this year, but now more than ever, it’s important for everyone to enjoy activities that are good for our health and well-being,” said, Department of Transportation Director, Steve Sharkey. “As we look for new ways to safely connect with the world around us, I encourage residents to join the Bike to Work Week festivities and consider cycling as a practical option for commuting to work.”

The first 1,500 bikers who register for Bike to Work Week 2021 and ride during the week of May 17 through 23 can pick up a free t-shirt at over a dozen area bike shops and will have the chance to win great prizes.

In Baltimore City, t-shirts can be obtained at the following locations:

• Joe’s Bike Shop (Mt. Vernon and Fells Point locations)

• Race Pace Bikes (Federal Hill and Charles Village locations)

• Baltimore Bicycle Works (Falls Road and Belvedere Square locations)

“Bike to Work Week celebrates thousands of people in our region who commute by bike on a regular basis, and is a great opportunity for others to discover the benefits of a two-wheeled ride to the office,” said Michael Kelly, Baltimore Metropolitan Council Executive Director. “Cycling has never been more popular, and this is a great chance to raise awareness about sharing the road and making sure everyone gets to their destinations safely.”