BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was charged in the fatal shooting of a Baltimore City man, police said.
On May 10, around 6:54 p.m., a 43 year-old man was shot in the 1100 block of Washington Boulevard following a dispute.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives who investigated this case interviewed witnesses, examined physical evidence and identified a suspect.
Subsequently, an arrest warrant was obtained.
On May 14, members of the Warrant Task Force arrested 43 year-old Le’var Cooper of the 3600 block of Rockdale Terrace in Baltimore County without incident.
Cooper was transported and interviewed, then taken to Central booking where he has been charged with first-degree murder.
Cooper is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.