By Mike Hellgren
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Like so many, Darnell Davis never thought he would be the one to get COVID-19.

What started as a cough, landed him on life support.

“They told my wife, easily around three times, make funeral arrangements for him,” Davis said.

Tonight at 11, he tells Investigator Mike Hellgren how doctors brought him back to life.

“That was the most important thing — that I wasn’t ready to leave my family,” Darnell said.

