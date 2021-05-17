BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Like so many, Darnell Davis never thought he would be the one to get COVID-19.
What started as a cough, landed him on life support.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore Officials To Give COVID-19 Update At 2:30 PM
“They told my wife, easily around three times, make funeral arrangements for him,” Davis said.
Tonight at 11, he tells Investigator Mike Hellgren how doctors brought him back to life.READ MORE: Police Charge 2 Men In Severna Park Pursuit That Injured 2 Officers
“That was the most important thing — that I wasn’t ready to leave my family,” Darnell said.
Watch his story on WJZ at 11 p.m.MORE NEWS: Tax Refunds Delayed As May 17 Filing Deadline Arrives