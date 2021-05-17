ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced an additional $192.9 million in funding had been awarded to local jurisdictions through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, according to Governor Hogan’s office.

These federal funds will support local Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership initiatives that help tenants that are unable to pay rent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor also announced the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will reopen its Assisted Housing Relief Program, which provides rental assistance to tenants in homes financed by the department.

The Assisted Housing Relief Program serves rental units in multifamily projects financed by the department’s Community Development Administration using state funds or federal resources.

“Throughout the pandemic, Maryland has had one of the strongest eviction moratoriums in the nation to keep renters safe and secure in their homes despite economic hardships related to COVID-19,” said Governor Hogan. “We continue to work at the state and local levels to help tenants and landlords bring rent payments current, giving them firmer footing on Maryland’s path to recovery.”

Based on the recommendations of a bipartisan advisory group, federal emergency rental assistance was allocated as part of a $1.08 billion supplemental budget submitted by the governor and passed by the General Assembly.

This allocation included nearly $193 million for the Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership.

The Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership is funding that is in addition to the $143 million in federal assistance and was allocated directly to eight jurisdictions with populations over 200,000.

The partnership supports local rental assistance programs administered by 22 local jurisdictions and the United Way of Central Maryland.

Tenants wishing to apply for rental assistance with the Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership should visit rentrelief.maryland.gov or call 877-546-5595 to find current program status and application information in their local jurisdiction.

Tenants who are in eligible properties for the Assisted Housing Relief Program should contact their property management company for application information.

Applications will be collected and compiled by the property management company and submitted to the department as one single program application for the property.

Property managers will receive direct payments from the department to bring rental delinquencies current.

Some of the remaining federal emergency rental assistance will be reserved so it can be rapidly allocated based on need as local programs are deployed and to support case management, administration and outreach to ensure eligible landlords and tenants, including minority populations and those in hard-hit areas, are aware of the relief.