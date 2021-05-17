COVID-19 IN MDMetrics Continue To Trend Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County man was arrested at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Friday after he attempted to bring a 9mm handgun through airport security.

A Transportation Security Administration officer spotted the handgun in the man’s carry-on bag at the X-ray machine. The gun was not loaded.

The Joppa man was questioned by Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who confiscated the gun and arrested him on weapons charges.

The man told authorities he forgot he had the gun with him.

Now he faces a stiff financial penalty.

It’s the 8th gun TSA has spotted at BWI security so far this year. Last year, 13 guns were spotted in the X-ray machines at BWI.

