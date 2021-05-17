SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are actively investigating after a police pursuit over the weekend left two officers injured.
Officers responded to a home in the 8000 block of Ritchie Highway around 7:15 a.m. Saturday after a report of an unknown vehicle was parked in the resident’s driveway.READ MORE: 2 Anne Arundel County Police Officers Injured During A Pursuit In Severna Park
When officers arrived, they found two men sleeping in the car. Officers woke up the driver and while speaking to him, they saw a handgun in plain view. The suspect drove off and police began to pursue him.
Multiple Anne Arundel County police officers and Maryland State Police troopers responded to the area of Robinson Road and Ritchie Highway in Severna Park to help.
The driver briefly stopped and while officers tried to deescalate the situation, the driver pulled away, injuring the officers.
At some point the vehicle stopped working and both the driver and passenger ran, but were quickly apprehended.
During the pursuit, police said a firearm, a Polimer P80 9mm handgun, was thrown from the vehicle. It was later recovered on the side of Ritchie Highway.
Police also recovered the following things from inside the vehicle:
- 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition
- Marijuana (suspected 10 grams)
- 5 vials suspected PCP
- CDS packaging materials
- three cell phones
- Large amount of US Currency
One injured officer was admitted to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The second officer was treated and released.
Two men were charged in connection with the pursuit.
