BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A five-year-old shooting in East Baltimore is now being upgraded to a homicide after the 27-year-old recently died from complications of the shooting.
Orlando Smith, who was 23 a the time, was shot along with Darius Bruce, 20, in the 3000 block of Reese Street on March 10, 2016.READ MORE: Prince George's County Police Warns Residents Of Kidnapping Scam
Bruce died from his injuries a short time later while Smith remained in critical condition for quite some time following the incident.
On January 15, 2021, Smith, now 27, was pronounced dead. His remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy was performed.READ MORE: Maryland Zoo Fundraiser Offers Chance To Name A Rhino
Detectives learned on May 17 that he died from complications directly related to the March 2016 shooting. His death is now being ruled a homicide.
This case remains open as a suspect has not been identified.MORE NEWS: Hogan Criticizes Scott's Decision To Keep Baltimore's Indoor Mask Mandate
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit a tip online.