PRINCE GEORGE’S, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is warning county residents about a kidnapping scam.
Police said that the scammers call their victims and state that a loved one has been kidnapped. They demand ransom for their safe return.READ MORE: Maryland Zoo Fundraiser Offers Chance To Name A Rhino
A statement from PGPD reads:
“In the past month, we’ve received six reports of this scam. In some cases, the victim has paid the ransom. The ransoms are usually more than $1,000. Ransom payments are to be wired internationally. In five of the reported cases, the scammer has spoken Spanish and has targeted Spanish-speaking victims. We do believe there are likely additional victims who have not yet reported the incident to police.”READ MORE: Police: Orlando Smith's Death Ruled A Homicide 5 Years After Baltimore Shooting
Officials believe that scammers gather personal information about their victims via social media. During the call, the suspects give specific information regarding a loved one including clothing or nicknames.
PGPD is encouraging residents to follow these tips in the event they receive a call:MORE NEWS: Hogan Criticizes Scott's Decision To Keep Baltimore's Indoor Mask Mandate
- Try to contact the allegedly kidnapped family member and verify their whereabouts.
- Immediately also contact and report this incident to the Prince George’s County Police Department, even if you have verified your family member is safe.
- Save the number they called from.
- Never pay a ransom unless under the direction of law enforcement.
If you have been a victim of this scam, please contact your local police department or call 911.