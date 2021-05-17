BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating two early morning shootings Monday.
Northeast district officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim around 12:30 a.m.
A 36-year-old man was shot in his inner left thigh. The location of the shooting is still unknown.
Then around 4:13 a.m., Central district officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Preston Street for a report of gunfire.
There, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.