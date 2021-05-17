Hi everyone!
We are now in the last half of May and our averages are 74° dayside, 52° at night.
I point this out because our weather headline for the next seven days will be all about the temperatures. Both during the day, and overnight, we will be not just seasonally mild, not just seasonally warm, but seasonally VERY warm if not HOT.
78° today, then 80° tomorrow are well above normal. But they will be overshadowed by highs within arms reach of 90° many times over the extended outlook, now taking us through next weekend. Officially, we have posted a couple of 86° readings, and at least three times right near 90° itself. And on those days I will guarantee some car thermometers will get to or above 90° this next weekend.
At night just as warm, or very warm, with numbers close to 20° above normal at times.
I've been harping on the observation that just after Preakness we round a big turn toward warm. Given the next seven days that was an understatement. Let the summer times roll!
MB!