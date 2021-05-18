ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– The Second Gentleman will be in Annapolis on Tuesday.
Douglas Emhoff, who is married to Vice President Kamala Harris, will hear from small business owners about their experiences navigating challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The session is happening at 9:30 a.m.
He will also tour a museum that was a recipient of the Paycheck Protection Program.
Other Maryland and federal leaders are likely to join, including Senator Ben Cardin, Representative John Sarbanes, and Small Business Administration Administrator Isabel Guzman.