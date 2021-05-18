COVID-19 IN MD66.5% Of Maryland Adults Have Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis, Local News, Second Gentleman, Small business, Vice President

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– The Second Gentleman will be in Annapolis on Tuesday.

Douglas Emhoff, who is married to Vice President Kamala Harris, will hear from small business owners about their experiences navigating challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Code Red Extreme Heat Season Is Here, City Health Department Says

The session is happening at 9:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Hogan Criticizes Scott's Decision To Keep Baltimore's Indoor Mask Mandate

He will also tour a museum that was a recipient of the Paycheck Protection Program.

MORE NEWS: 2 Charles County Deputies Shot In Police-Involved Shooting, Suspect Dead

Other Maryland and federal leaders are likely to join, including Senator Ben Cardin, Representative John Sarbanes, and Small Business Administration Administrator Isabel Guzman.