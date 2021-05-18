BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — A three-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Monday night in Bowie.
Bowie Police responded to a "unknown trouble" call around 6:15 p.m. in the 16400 block of Governors Bridge Road.
There, they found a three-year-old boy was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators are working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting.
So far, no arrests have been made.
The child is in critical condition and Prince George’s County Police assumed control of the investigation.

On 5/17/21 At 6:15 PM Bowie Units responded to an unknown trouble call in the 16400 blk of Governors Bridge Rd. A three yr old male was found with a gunshot wound. The child is currently in critical condition and PG Homicide has assumed the investigation. @BowiePDNews @PGPDNews
— Chief John Nesky (@ChiefBowiePD) May 18, 2021
