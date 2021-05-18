COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Below 600 For The First Time Since November 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — A three-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Monday night in Bowie.

Bowie Police responded to a “unknown trouble” call around 6:15 p.m. in the 16400 block of Governors Bridge Road.

There, they found a three-year-old boy was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators are working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The child is in critical condition and Prince George’s County Police assumed control of the investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff