By CBS Baltimore Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a 38-Year-Old last seen this morning in Owings Mills.

Tony Singletary was last seen today around 10:30 a.m. on Sherwood Road taking out the trash.

Police say he is about 5 feet 6 inches and 156 pounds. He takes medication for a cognitive disability and may be in emotional distress.

Anyone with any information regarding Tony’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

