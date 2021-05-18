OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a 38-Year-Old last seen this morning in Owings Mills.
Tony Singletary was last seen today around 10:30 a.m. on Sherwood Road taking out the trash.
Police say he is about 5 feet 6 inches and 156 pounds. He takes medication for a cognitive disability and may be in emotional distress.
Anyone with any information regarding Tony's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
🚨 PLEASE SHARE 🚨 Tony Singletary (38) is still missing. Last seen 10:30 am on 5/14 on Sherwood Farm Rd in Owings Mills. He is non-verbal and may display adolescent like behavior. May be in emotional distress. If seen please call 911. #CriticalMissing #MissingPerson ^NL pic.twitter.com/rnBbQacVWb
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 18, 2021