BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore AFRAM Festival will be back this year!
Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks announced the return of the week-long, hybrid AFRAM festival on Aug. 15.
The main festival will take place virtually Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22. There will be limited in-person activities at Druid Hill Park and various locations throughout the city.
The festival, which is in its 44th year, is one of the largest African-American cultural arts festivals on the East Coast. IT was cancelled in 2020 due to covid.
“AFRAM is one of my favorite Baltimore traditions and although we cannot be in person this year, I am just as excited to partake in this hybrid setting,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I commend Director Moore and BCRP for their tremendous work to ensure Baltimoreans can still enjoy this experience. I look forward to tuning in with all of you for this year’s festivities.”
Details on performers, vendor information and how to attend and participate will come soon.
"We are so happy to bring AFRAM back to Baltimore this summer," said Baltimore City Recreation and Parks' executive director, Reginald Moore. "Having to sit out of the 2020 festival due to Covid-19 restrictions gave our agency time to reflect and strategize on how to bring the city a safe but memorable festival experience for 2021. While this year's festival won't bring 100,000 people to the park, we believe that the spirit of AFRAM will still be felt."
Visit aframbaltimore.com for more details. The AFRAM Festival is always free and remains open to guests of all ages.