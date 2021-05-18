WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that left 2 deputies seriously injured and the suspect dead.
Police responded to the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf after a family member called stating the suspect was wanted by authorities and was having a mental crisis. Once on the scene, officials located 2 deputies who were wounded while attempting to serve the warrant.
Officials said the suspect shot the deputies and then barricaded himself inside the home. Investigators said the deputies did return fire.
The deputies were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. They are currently listed in stable condition.
Officers made entry into the suspect’s home where he was found dead. It is unclear how he died.
This is a developing story and details will be provided as they become available.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.
UPDATE: A short time ago officers made entry into the house and the subject was located. He was deceased. Our two injured officers are in stable condition. Our thoughts continue to be with our officers and the family involved in this situation. We will have more tomorrow.
— Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) May 18, 2021

UPDATE: We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf in which two officers were injured. Situation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we can.
— Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) May 17, 2021