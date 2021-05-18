COVID-19 IN MD66.5% Of Maryland Adults Have Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that left 2 deputies seriously injured and the suspect dead.

Police responded to the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf after a family member called stating the suspect was wanted by authorities and was having a mental crisis. Once on the scene, officials located 2 deputies who were wounded while attempting to serve the warrant.

Officials said the suspect shot the deputies and then barricaded himself inside the home. Investigators said the deputies did return fire.

The deputies were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. They are currently listed in stable condition.

Officers made entry into the suspect’s home where he was found dead. It is unclear how he died.

This is a developing story and details will be provided as they become available.

CBS Baltimore Staff