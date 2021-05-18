BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have charged a 33-year-old man in the death of a 2-month-old baby girl.
Officers were called to the unit block of South Monastery Avenue around 8:50 a.m. on May 15 for a report of an unresponsive baby.READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Signs 226 Bills Into Maryland Law Tuesday, Including One Legalizing Sports Betting
They found 2-month-old Zorii Pitts unresponsive. Medics arrived and pronounced the infant dead.
Homicide detectives took over the investigation.READ MORE: Maryland State House Will Be Reopen To Visitors Starting Friday
The baby’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy showed the baby died due to blunt force trauma to her head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Police arrested 33-year-old Darius Williams on May 17 in the death of Zorii.MORE NEWS: Ocean City, Maryland Named Among 'Best Weekend Getaway' Towns In U.S.
Williams was charged with first-degree murder and first- and second-degree child abuse.