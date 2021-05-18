COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Below 600 For The First Time Since November 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have charged a 33-year-old man in the death of a 2-month-old baby girl.

Officers were called to the unit block of South Monastery Avenue around 8:50 a.m. on May 15 for a report of an unresponsive baby.

They found 2-month-old Zorii Pitts unresponsive. Medics arrived and pronounced the infant dead.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

The baby’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy showed the baby died due to blunt force trauma to her head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police arrested 33-year-old Darius Williams on May 17 in the death of Zorii.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder and first- and second-degree child abuse.

CBS Baltimore Staff