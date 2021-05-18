ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill into Maryland law Tuesday to allow bars and restaurants to sell cocktails-to-go and deliver alcohol.
“Last year, I issued an emergency order to help struggling bars and restaurants, which allowed for them to carry out and delivery of alcohol,” Hogan said. “We’re now signing a bill which will allow that to continue.”READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Signs 226 Bills Into Maryland Law Tuesday, Including One Legalizing Sports Betting
Jay Hibbard, of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, thanked the governor for signing the bill.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated Maryland’s hospitality businesses, and it will take years for them to fully recover,” said Jay Hibbard, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President of State Government Relations. “Cocktails to-go has already proven to be a vital part of their survival during COVID-19 and will only provide increased stability in the future. Local restaurants, bars and taverns are desperate for a sustained source of revenue, and cocktails to-go provide a critical lifeline for these businesses.”
Maryland is among 35 states allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails-to-go as COVID economic relief.
Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Montana, Arkansas, West Virginia, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida and the District of Columbia have all made COVID-era cocktails to-go measures permanent.