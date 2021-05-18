ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is signing 226 bipartisan bills into law Tuesday, including one legalizing sports betting in the state.
They are also enacting the Jordan McNair Safe & Fair Play Act, which provides critical health and safety measures for student athletes as well as multiple pieces of legislation to make out K through 12 schools safer.
Hogan is also signing a bill to allow restaurants and bars to sell cocktails-to-go and deliver alcohol through June 2023.
The governor is also signing laws to help support Maryland veterans and repealing the state song which he said is a "relic of the Confederacy and is clearly outdated and out of touch."
