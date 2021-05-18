COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Below 600 For The First Time Since November 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Police Department will hold a press conference on Wednesday to release the body camera footage from Sunday’s police-involved shooting.

On Sunday, May 16, officers responded to the 1800 block of E. Lafayette Ave for a report of a man wielding a knife.

Once on the scene, officers witnessed, Timothy Fleming, holding his fiance, Shannon Burnham, on the floor at knifepoint.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said his officers used de-escalation techniques and repeatedly tried to reason with Fleming but eventually shots were fired from at least one officer.

Fleming was fatally struck and died on the scene. Burnham was not injured during the incident.

On Monday, Harrison confirmed that the body-worn camera footage would be later in the week.

Mayor Brandon Scott commended the officer for trying to resolve the situation without violence prior to firing their weapon.

