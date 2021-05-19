BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was shot inside an apartment in Bowie on Monday evening.
“It is with heavy hearts that we inform our community that the three-year-old victim in this incident has passed,” Bowie Police tweeted Wednesday morning.READ MORE: 3-Year-Old Boy Shot In Bowie
Bowie Police responded to an “unknown trouble” call around 5:45 p.m. in the 16400 block of Governors Bridge Road, Prince George’s County Police said.
There, they found a three-year-old boy was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital but later died.
A preliminary investigation revealed the child and a parent were visiting someone at the apartment. There were other adults there at the time. Shortly after they arrived, the child was shot.
Detectives are trying to determine whether this was an accidental shooting.
So far, no arrests have been made.
