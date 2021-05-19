OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Cambria Hotels will celebrate the grand opening of its fourth property in Ocean City, Maryland on Tuesday, May 25.
The upscale brand will unveil Cambria Hotel Ocean City Bayfront. Its new eight stories tall, 137 room waterfront hotel is located just steps away from the Boardwalk. The hotel will feature resort-style amenities with 2 full-service restaurants, an indoor heated pool, a seasonal outdoor pool with a poolside bar, a fitness center with oceanfront views, outdoor patios, 2,500 square feet of ballroom and meeting space, and rooftop and outdoor event space.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lachelle Scarlato will join Janis Cannon, Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands for Choice Hotels, to unveil the new waterfront hotel with a ribbon-cutting. The hotel will also present a check to the Surfrider Foundation for $1,000.
