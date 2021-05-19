ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continued to decline as 337 new covid-19 cases and 12 more deaths were reported Wednesday, according to data from the state health department.
More than 2.6 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 2.19%. It's the lowest positivity rate on record since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations went down by 11, now at 585 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 431 are in acute care and 165 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 456,765 total confirmed cases and 8,766 deaths.
There are 2,640,260 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,683,193 doses so far. Of those, 3,042,933 are first doses with 31,294 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,421,223 are second doses, 45,509 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,949
|(207)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,467
|(598)
|14*
|Baltimore
|65,040
|(1,475)
|36*
|Baltimore City
|52,378
|(1,068)
|23*
|Calvert
|4,197
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,318
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,379
|(234)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,241
|(134)
|2*
|Charles
|10,739
|(193)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,798
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,660
|(316)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,017
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,429
|(272)
|5*
|Howard
|19,113
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,339
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,556
|(1,490)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|84,497
|(1,458)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,972
|(45)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,971
|(124)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,577
|(38)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,137
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,452
|(278)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,592
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,610
|(98)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(51)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,521
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|46,931
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|83,718
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|78,188
|(96)
|6*
|40-49
|68,100
|(253)
|5*
|50-59
|68,012
|(736)
|28*
|60-69
|45,284
|(1,463)
|18*
|70-79
|24,871
|(2,222)
|40*
|80+
|15,803
|(3,932)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|238,698
|(4,231)
|92*
|Male
|217,730
|(4,523)
|99*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|140,978
|(3,116)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|11,032
|(300)
|8*
|White (NH)
|161,186
|(4,415)
|98*
|Hispanic
|69,108
|(788)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,313
|(86)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,811
|(49)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.