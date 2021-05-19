COVID-19 IN MDStatewide Positivity Rate Is Down to 2.19%. Other Metric Continue To Trend Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid vaccinations, COVID-19, Health, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continued to decline as 337 new covid-19 cases and 12 more deaths were reported Wednesday, according to data from the state health department.

More than 2.6 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 2.19%. It’s the lowest positivity rate on record since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: WATCH: Baltimore City Police Release Body Camera Footage From Sunday's Officer-Involved Shooting Of Timothy Fleming

Hospitalizations went down by 11, now at 585 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 431 are in acute care and 165 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 456,765 total confirmed cases and 8,766 deaths.

There are 2,640,260 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,683,193 doses so far. Of those, 3,042,933 are first doses with 31,294 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,421,223 are second doses, 45,509 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

READ MORE: Sports Betting Will Be Legal In Maryland On June 1
A total of 219,037 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 3,045 in the last day.
The state reports 66.8% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,949 (207) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,467 (598) 14*
Baltimore 65,040 (1,475) 36*
Baltimore City 52,378 (1,068) 23*
Calvert 4,197 (77) 1*
Caroline 2,318 (25) 0*
Carroll 9,379 (234) 5*
Cecil 6,241 (134) 2*
Charles 10,739 (193) 2*
Dorchester 2,798 (50) 1*
Frederick 19,660 (316) 9*
Garrett 2,017 (62) 1*
Harford 16,429 (272) 5*
Howard 19,113 (227) 6*
Kent 1,339 (44) 2*
Montgomery 70,556 (1,490) 46*
Prince George’s 84,497 (1,458) 32*
Queen Anne’s 2,972 (45) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,971 (124) 0*
Somerset 2,577 (38) 0*
Talbot 2,137 (37) 0*
Washington 14,452 (278) 3*
Wicomico 7,592 (153) 0*
Worcester 3,610 (98) 1*
Data not available 0 (51) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 25,521 (3) 0*
10-19 46,931 (6) 1*
20-29 83,718 (41) 1*
30-39 78,188 (96) 6*
40-49 68,100 (253) 5*
50-59 68,012 (736) 28*
60-69 45,284 (1,463) 18*
70-79 24,871 (2,222) 40*
80+ 15,803 (3,932) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 238,698 (4,231) 92*
Male 217,730 (4,523) 99*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Gov. Hogan Criticizes Baltimore Mayor's Decision To Keep Baltimore's Indoor Mask Mandate
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 140,978 (3,116) 70*
Asian (NH) 11,032 (300) 8*
White (NH) 161,186 (4,415) 98*
Hispanic 69,108 (788) 15*
Other (NH) 21,313 (86) 0*
Data not available 52,811 (49) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff