CUMBERLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested an 18-year-old man from Allegany County for possession of child porn and related charges following a multi-state investigation.
Brent Bittner, of Cumberland, was arrested Wednesday after Maryland State Police and Homeland Security served a warrant at his residence. According to officials, multiple child pornography files were found in an early review of Bittner’s devices and he was detained on the scene.READ MORE: 2-Alarm House Fire Reported In West Baltimore
West Virginia Police began investigating Bittner in February 2021 after learning that he was having sexually explicit conversations with a minor. Maryland State Police and Washington County Police later became involved in the investigation.READ MORE: 81-Year-Old Woman With Cognitive Condition Reported Missing From Pikesville Area
Bittner was arrested and transported by MSP. Charges are pending in Maryland.
Bittner is charged in West Virginia with use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, employment or use of a minor to produce obscene matter, distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter and use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct that is prohibited.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
The investigation is still ongoing.