OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City, Maryland was named among the best places for a weekend getaway by U.S. News and World Report Tuesday.

Ocean City was ranked no. 18 on its “Best Weekend Getaways in the South.”

According to the magazine, Ocean City’s easy access from Baltimore, DC and Philly make it “perfect for a quick beach getaway.”

“Pick a spot along 10 miles of sand on Ocean City Beach, then grab a bite to eat and wander through souvenir shops on the boardwalk – where you’ll also find amusement park rides. Just keep in mind that equipment rentals along the beach can be expensive, so if you’re driving in for the weekend, consider bringing your own beach chairs, umbrellas and towels,” U.S. News and World Report wrote.

Washington D.C. also made the list at no. 8.

They said DC’s easy access and endless indoor and outdoor attractions are why it’s on the list.

“Hit up highlights like the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial, then take your pick of dozens of museums. When you finish exploring the National Mall, visit Georgetown to indulge in some retail therapy or grab a sweet treat at one of the neighborhood’s acclaimed cupcake shops,” they wrote.

DC was also ranked no. 13 on the magazine’s “Best Places To Visit in the U.S.”

“The nation’s capital has a lot going for it. Fill your days with visits to iconic landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. Plus, the city’s plethora of Smithsonian museums gives you plenty to do on rainy or hot days. When the weather cooperates, explore some of D.C.’s green spaces, such as the U.S. National Arboretum and Rock Creek Park. A stroll along the Georgetown waterfront is also a relaxing way to spend an afternoon. And don’t forget to check out the city’s lively restaurant and bar scene in areas like the U Street and H Street corridors,” they wrote.

Williamsburg, Virginia also was no. 17 on the list ahead of Ocean City.