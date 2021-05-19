BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore-based Under Armour will increase its minimum pay rate for hourly employees in the U.S. and Canada from $10 to $15 an hour on June 6.

As a result, more than 8,000 full-time and part-time employees, or about 90 percent of its workforce, will see their pay increase.

The increase is one of several the athletic apparel company is taking to support its teammates, with others being learning and development, according to a statement.

“Our retail and distribution house teammates are the backbone of our business, and play an essential role in our ability to serve our focused performers,” said Patrik Frisk, president and CEO of Under Armour. “We are committed to doing the right thing, and at the center of our commitment is ensuring our teammates feel valued and appreciated.”

Under Armour currently has more than 3,000 open roles in retail locations and distribution houses, some of which are seasonal and include sales teammates, store managers and stock teammates, all of which will start at a minimum of $15 per hour June 6.

Under Armour officials said it was important to support employees who have worked for the company throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At Under Armour, direct-to-consumer is one of our biggest growth opportunities and an area that I am proud to oversee,” said Stephanie Pugliese, President of the Americas at Under Armour. “Teammates in our retail stores and distribution houses are our strongest asset and we needed to make a strategic decision on our hourly wages to be a competitive employer in the retail space.”