BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Police Department released the body camera footage from Sunday’s police-involved shooting. They released three videos from the incident.

On Sunday, May 16, officers responded to the 1800 block of E. Lafayette Ave for a report of a man wielding a knife.

Once on the scene, officers witnessed, Timothy Fleming, holding his fiance, Shannon Burnham, on the floor at knifepoint.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said his officers used de-escalation techniques and repeatedly tried to reason with Fleming but eventually both officers fired at Fleming.

In the video, you can hear the officers tell him they didn’t want him to get hurt.

“Come on man, what’s going on?” one officer said. “We just want to talk to you. Can we talk?”

“We don’t want to hurt you, we don’t want to hurt anyone,” the officer said.

You can keep the knife in your hand, but let her move,” another officer said.

“What can we help you change, what can we help you fix?” the officer said.

You then see Fleming grab Burnham by the hair and motion like he was going to stab or strike her with the knife. That’s when officers fired their guns.

Fleming was fatally struck and died on the scene. Burnham was not injured during the incident.

On Monday, Harrison confirmed that the body-worn camera footage would be later in the week.

Mayor Brandon Scott commended the officers for trying to resolve the situation without violence prior to firing their weapon.