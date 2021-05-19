WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Emergent Biosolutions officials are testifying before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday about the 15 million potential Johnson & Johnson vaccines that were ruined at their Baltimore facility.
.@emergentbiosolu’s CEO testifies in front of House Committee. The CEO says he takes “full responsibility” for the issue at the plant that ruined millions of doses of the J&J vaccine. @wjz pic.twitter.com/iUfM1PVUQ1READ MORE: Mitch McConnell Says He'll Oppose Jan. 6 Commission To Probe U.S. Capitol Riot
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) May 19, 2021
The New York Times was first to report that workers accidentally swapped materials for the two vaccines, and by the time quality control checks caught the error, millions of doses had already been spoiled.READ MORE: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies After He Was Shot In Bowie
“It was human error. The FDA is investigating this,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior adviser to the President, said at the time. “All the doses that have been distributed to us—that have been administered—did not come from that plant so this is not related in any way to any of the J&J doses that people have already gotten.”
The FDA halted production at Emergent, and in early April released a report on its concerns over cross-contamination and sanitation inside the facility.
Emergent President and CEO Robert G. Kramer Sr. said the company hopes to meet or exceed FDA standards moving forward.MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Police Release Body Camera Footage In Fatal Shooting Of Timothy Fleming
He said the company has been “steadfast in its commitment to quality,” since its founding and took full responsibility for the incident.