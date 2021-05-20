BREAKING:Maryland To Give Away $40K For 40 Days To Vaccinated Residents, $2M In Total Prize Money
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the face in Baltimore Thursday afternoon.

City police responded to Druid Hill Avenue and Gold Street for a shooting around 12:30 p.m.

There they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her face. She was taken to an area hospital where she is in serious but stable condition.

Central District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff