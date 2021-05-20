BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the face in Baltimore Thursday afternoon.
City police responded to Druid Hill Avenue and Gold Street for a shooting around 12:30 p.m.
There they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her face. She was taken to an area hospital where she is in serious but stable condition.
Central District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.