By Denise Koch
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Twelve years ago, Denise Koch met a spunky six-year-old named Jessie Hall.

WJZ crews were there when doctors saved her life by removing half of her brain.

Now, she’s a graduating senior headed off to college.

Denise Koch catches up with the teen to talk about her next chapter in life.

That story tonight on WJZ at 11.