BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Twelve years ago, Denise Koch met a spunky six-year-old named Jessie Hall.
WJZ crews were there when doctors saved her life by removing half of her brain.READ MORE: Intense Pulsed Light Therapy Could Help Those Who Struggle With Dry Eyes
Now, she’s a graduating senior headed off to college.READ MORE: Pregnant Laurel Woman, Unborn Child Killed In Accidental Shooting Inside A Car, Police Say
Denise Koch catches up with the teen to talk about her next chapter in life.MORE NEWS: Man Meets Anne Arundel County Cop Who Saved His Life After Fiery Sunday Crash
That story tonight on WJZ at 11.