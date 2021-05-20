Towson, Md. (WJZ)– All Baltimore County students can return to school buildings for four days of in-person learning each week beginning Monday.
Improved health metrics, as shown on Baltimore County Public Schools' COVID Data Dashboard, are what allowed the school board to allow the return.
“Secondary schools have been engaging in outreach efforts to invite as many students as possible,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “As we continue to follow the science, we are seeing many positive signs that we are moving towards a new day, and we are excited to welcome more students.”
Baltimore County is now in the “orange zone” for COVID-19 transmission, which allows BCPS to reduce social distancing for all students to three feet.
Other BCPS mitigation strategies have also been updated based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and Governor Hogan's May 14 executive order.
Each middle and high school will reach out to families with details about how to confirm students’ return to school buildings.
Elementary schools and public separate day schools have been open for four days of in-person learning each week for all students since Monday, May 10.
In addition, middle and high schools have been open to select/identified students four days each week since May 10.