BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Fourth of July is fast approaching and while almost all of the festivities were canceled last year due to COVID, there are a few updates about which counties are choosing to celebrate Independence Day this year.

Howard County’s Fireworks Show at Lake Kittamaqundi will be happening this year but the twenty-two-minute show will be scaled back.

“This year’s event will solely be fireworks, we will not have a band, food trucks or entertainment,” said Raul Delerme, Director of Recreation and Parks.

Howard County’s Executive, Calvin Ball, said Thursday, the County is able to have a fireworks show thanks to the collective efforts of the community.

“We made this decision based on the guidance of Howard County Health Department. After careful consideration of Howard County’s progress against COVID-19,” Ball said. “We’re also releasing detailed guidance to our community on how to participate in this year’s celebration and stay COVID safe.” He again encouraged county residents to get vaccinated and said the events will be safer, if they are.

Baltimore County’s Towson Fourth of July Parade is also coming back this year after canceling in 2020. The parade and a race will be held on Saturday, July 3.

“Our Towson businesses and the members of the Towson Chamber of Commerce are very excited about this year’s Fourth of July Parade, being held on July 3, Saturday,” said Nancy Hafford, Executive Director of Towson Chamber of Commerce.

However, organizers of the Towson fireworks event, typically held at Loch Raven Academy, are not going forward this year. Organizers tell WJZ they look forward to their return next year.

Baltimore City, Donna Drew Sawyer, CEO of Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts said earlier this month, “The City has decided not to risk us all by having fireworks July 4. This is the second year in a row the City has canceled its fireworks event at the Inner Harbor.

“We are hoping that by New Years’ we will have fireworks that will welcome in the New Year and a new attitude about getting together as a community,” said Sawyer.