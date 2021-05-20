ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said the state health department has partnered with Maryland Lottery to bring a total $2 million in prize money for lucky vaccinated Marylanders. The grand prize is $400,000.
"Get your shot for a shot to win," Hogan joked.
Starting next Tuesday, the Maryland Lottery will award $40,000 to a randomly selected vaccinated Marylander every day for 40 days. On July 4, the 41st day, one vaccinated Marylander will win $400,000.
To be eligible, you must be a vaccinated Maryland resident above the age of 18. Those who were vaccinated before the announcement are still eligible to win. Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders should get their shot to get a shot.
According to the Maryland Department of Health, there are 2,675,098 Marylanders fully vaccinated as of Thursday morning.
The state has administered 5,742,091 doses so far. Of those, 3,066,993 are first doses with 24,060 administered in the last day.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.