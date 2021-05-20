BREAKING:Maryland To Give Away $40K For 40 Days To Vaccinated Residents, $2M In Total Prize Money
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are investigating after a house fire in Bowie displaces a family and causes over $200 thousand in damages on Thursday evening.

Prince George’s County Fire Department responded to 4400 blk of Cape Cod Circle just before 7 p.m. for a reported structure fire. Once on the scene, officials located a 2 story townhome with heavy flames coming from the first floor.

There were initial reports that people were trapped inside but fire officials confirmed the residents had already self-evacuated before their arrival. Investigators said the home had working smoke alarms, however, at this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown. There is an estimated $200 thousand in property damage.

The Office of Emergency Management is assisting those that were displaced.

