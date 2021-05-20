COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County will host Fourth of July fireworks this summer. This comes after the county had to cancel the fireworks show in 2020.
County Executive Calvin Ball said as vaccines are more widely available and the county’s positivity rate is it’s lowest ever, it made it easier to make this decision.
“We made this decision based on the guidance of Howard County Health Department. After careful consideration of Howard County’s progress against COVID-19,” Ball said. “We’re also releasing detailed guidance to our community on how to participate in this year’s celebration and stay COVID safe.”
He again encouraged county residents to get vaccinated and said the events will be safer, if they are.