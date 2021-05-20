BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens Quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was announced as the face of the Oakley Football Shield on Thursday.
The brand revealed Jackson as the face through a brand film that highlights his unparalleled performance, vision and dedication to himself.READ MORE: Crash On I-83 Shuts Down Lanes In Both Directions At Cold Spring
From high school to the NFL, Jackson has depended on Oakley’s Football throughout his entire football career. The shield is designed to increase clarity and provide modern protection.
Throughout his career, Jackson has overcome much adversity and plenty of skeptics by remaining focused on his passion to win. He remains true to himself and has rewritten what it means to be a quarterback. Jackson the next generation into the future of football.
“I let my game do the talking,” said Jackson. “My advice to the next generation is — just be yourself.”READ MORE: Frederick County State's Attorney's Office Will Not Pursue Charges On Officers Involved October 2020 Fatal Shooting Of Bryan Selmer
To watch the short film, click here.
MORE NEWS: Intense Pulsed Light Therapy Could Help Those Who Struggle With Dry Eyes