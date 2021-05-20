BREAKING:Maryland To Give Away $40K For 40 Days To Vaccinated Residents, $2M In Total Prize Money
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens Quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was announced as the face of the Oakley Football Shield on Thursday.

The brand revealed Jackson as the face through a brand film that highlights his unparalleled performance, vision and dedication to himself.

From high school to the NFL, Jackson has depended on Oakley’s Football throughout his entire football career. The shield is designed to increase clarity and provide modern protection.

Throughout his career, Jackson has overcome much adversity and plenty of skeptics by remaining focused on his passion to win. He remains true to himself and has rewritten what it means to be a quarterback. Jackson the next generation into the future of football.

“I let my game do the talking,” said Jackson. “My advice to the next generation is — just be yourself.”

To watch the short film, click here.

 

 

