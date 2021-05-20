BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two new restaurants will open in the Inner Harbor in Baltimore on July 1.
Matthew Kenney Cuisine will open Double Zero, the fourth location of its pizzeria, and Liora, which the company said is a unique restaurant serving locally sourced fare in a seasonally crafted menu. The locations will be in the 400 block of Light Street.
Liora also will feature a wine list of organic and biodynamic varietals, a menu that pays homage to local cuisine, including crab cakes and barbecue, according to a statement from the "plant-based lifestyle brand celebrity chef Matthew Kenney founded.
Double Zero offers what MKC describes as plant-based pies and a healthy perspective to pizza. Options include truffle, eggplant parmesan, bianca and spicy pepperoni pizzas.
Besides the crab cakes at Liora, the location also plans to serve cacio e pepe made of kelp noodles, as well as a plant burger and barbecue beets.