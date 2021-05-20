BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles will lift all capacity restrictions at Camden Yards on June 1.
The team tweeted Thursday that tickets for all remaining home game will be for sale starting on May 26.
We know you've been waiting for this.
📅: May 26
🎟️: All remaining home games on sale
🎉: Capacity restrictions lifted June 1
— Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) May 20, 2021
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that all capacity restrictions were lifted in Baltimore on May 17. This included outdoor venues and restaurants as well.
