COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, State Positivity Rate Continue To Decline
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles will lift all capacity restrictions at Camden Yards on June 1.

The team tweeted Thursday that tickets for all remaining home game will be for sale starting on May 26.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that all capacity restrictions were lifted in Baltimore on May 17. This included outdoor venues and restaurants as well.

