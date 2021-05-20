LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child were shot and killed in Laurel Wednesday night while riding inside a car.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 3400 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road around 10:56 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found Latisha Monica Adams, of the 3400 block of Andrew Court, lying near a vehicle that had been involved in an accident. She was approximately five months pregnant. The unborn child also died due to the shooting.

Police collected multiple items of evidence and spoke to witnesses on scene and learned Adams’ boyfriend was driving the vehicle, while Adams was in the front passenger seat.

Ronald William Smith, 48, was sitting in the back seat and was armed with a handgun. As Smith was holding the gun, it fired one round through the seat and into Adams, police said, causing her death.

Smith told police he accidentally shot the victim. While he and Adams’ boyfriend tried to render aid, they lost control of the vehicle and it ran into the median.

Smith, of Laurel, was charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, firearm use in a felony/violent crime, illegal possession of ammunition, handgun in vehicle and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the victim to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The suspect is currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center and is being held on a no bond status.

This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700; Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP; Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP; or submit by web at http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org