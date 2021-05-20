BALTIMORE (AP) — Joey Wendle homered twice, Rich Hill combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-1 to extend their winning streak to seven games.
Tampa Bay outscored the Orioles 32-14 and out-hit them 43-22 during its first three-game sweep at Camden Yards since May 17-19, 2013. The Rays at 26-19 are seven games over .500 for the first time this year.
They hit 17 homers during the streak, Baltimore has lost 10 of 12 and at 17-26 is a season-high nine games under .500. The Orioles fell to a major-worst 6-18 at home.