ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is set to make an announcement about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Hogan's announcement will be streamed on WJZ.com.
According to the Maryland Department of Health, there are 2,675,098 Marylanders fully vaccinated.
The state has administered 5,742,091 doses so far. Of those, 3,066,993 are first doses with 24,060 administered in the last day.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.