BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore fire officials are on the scene of a second-alarm fire in West Baltimore.
Baltimore City Firefighters responded to a rowhome fire in the 2400 Block of Lakeview Avenue just before 5 p.m. Crews are still working to extinguish the fire. Officials reported that there are 3 rowhomes involved. One home partially collapsed.
There are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Baltimore City Fire Department is on scene 2400 Block of Lakeview Avenue for a 2nd alarm fire with 3 row homes involved. No injuries to civilians at this time. The cause of fire is under investigation @BaltimoreFire pic.twitter.com/s6Ws6dgZLx
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) May 21, 2021
