COVID LATESTMaryland To Give Away $40K For 40 Days To Vaccinated Residents, $2M In Total Prize Money
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Dick Van Dyke Show - Now in Living Color!
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore News, Druid Hill Park, housefire, Rowhome Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore fire officials are on the scene of a second-alarm fire in West Baltimore.

Baltimore City Firefighters responded to a rowhome fire in the 2400 Block of Lakeview Avenue just before 5 p.m. Crews are still working to extinguish the fire.  Officials reported that there are 3 rowhomes involved. One home partially collapsed.

READ MORE: State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Responds After Video Appears To Show Her Give An Obscene Gesture To Keith Davis Jr. Supporter

There are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MORE NEWS: 81-Year-Old Woman With Cognitive Condition Reported Missing From Pikesville Area

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff